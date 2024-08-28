Mostly Cloudy 84°

Police Investigating 2 BB Gun Assaults At Yale In New Haven

Yale University Police are warning students and residents to be on the lookout for a dark-colored vehicle that fired a BB gun twice at members of the college community. 

The area of the BB gun assaults.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The incidents occurred in New Haven around 12:15 and 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, in the area of Crown and High Streets and Broadway and Elm Street.

According to Yale's Chief of Police Anthony Campbell, in both incidents, members of the Yale community were walking in the area when projectiles were at them from possibly a dark-colored vehicle.

No medical attention was requested. Campbell said the New Haven Police are investigating.

The chief added that the Yale Police have increased patrols in the area and are working with the New Haven Police to identify those responsible.

"Take note of Blue Phones as you traverse campus. If you see the vehicle, avoid confrontation and call the Yale Police Department immediately," Campbell said.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Yale Police at 203-432-4400 or send an anonymous text tip through our LiveSafe app.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

