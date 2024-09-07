Bust Made In Fatal New Haven Sidewalk Stabbing Months After Attack

Thomas Norfleet, age 36, of New Haven, is accused of fatally stabbing Shamar Gibson during an argument on a sidewalk on July 6, New Haven police said in a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Norfleet and Gibson got into an argument over Norfleet's niece around 2 p.m. on Orchard Street. That argument escalated when the older man pulled out a knife and stabbed Gibson multiple times, police said.

Gibson took himself to St. Raphael’s Hospital after the attack, but he died of his wounds a short time later, authorities said.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson spoke to the media with Gibson's family following Norfleet's arrest. He thanked his officers for their professionalism and diligence in making the arrest.

"All these officers working short-handed, understaffed, and extremely hard in difficult times to make these arrests," Jacobson said. "Because it's extremely important that we get justice for families like yours."

James Jackson, Gibson's brother, spoke at the press conference on behalf of the family. He said his brother loved to make people laugh. He added his Gibson would live on in his loved one's memories.

Norfleet was being held on a $1.5 million bond, authorities said.

