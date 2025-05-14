‘Pillar Of Support’: Hamden Dad Killed By Stray Bullet In New Haven, Shooter Gets 45 Years

Jaison Flowers, 26, was sentenced to four and a half decades behind bars for the 2020 killing of Howard “Foot” Lewis. A jury found Flowers guilty of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm. He was also convicted of illegally having a gun and violating probation from a past shooting in 2016, state prosecutors said.

Flowers fired two shots at a car during a dispute on July 14, 2020, but missed his target. One of the bullets struck Lewis in the chest as he was walking to pick up his child from a hair salon, prosecutors said.

The Hamden father later died at Yale New Haven Hospital a day before his son's 10th birthday, his family said.

During the trial, Flowers said he acted in self-defense, claiming the other driver pointed a gun at him, authorities said. The jury did not believe him.

At the time of the shooting, Flowers was not allowed to have a gun because of a past felony conviction.

The courtroom was filled with Lewis’s family, who told the court about the pain of losing their "pillar."

“Howard was a loving husband, father, and pillar of support to our family,” said his wife, Nicole Lewis. “His death came just one day before our son’s 10th birthday and only seven days after Howard’s 40th birthday. It is hard to describe the weight of this loss and the void it has left in our lives.”

She said her family is still trying to move forward without “his wisdom, encouragement, jokes, and love," prosecutors relayed.

New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle Jr. praised the strength of Lewis’s family and the community members who helped in the case.

“The New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office is grateful to all of the members of the Lewis family and residents of Munson Street who spoke out against this senseless act of violence that is becoming all too common here in New Haven,” Doyle said.

