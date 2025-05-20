New Haven Wrong-Way Driver Had 3 Times Legal Limit Of Alcohol In System: Police

Juan Escalante, 27, was stopped just after midnight Tuesday, May 20, after multiple 911 callers reported a car traveling north in the southbound lanes, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers found him parked on the right shoulder of the northbound entrance ramp near Exit 59 shortly after.

Escalante showed clear signs of intoxication. “Escalante's eyes were watery and bloodshot, and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanated from Escalante's breath,” troopers said. He was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

Subsequent testing revealed Escalante’s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit of 0.08, police said.

Escalante is charged with driving the wrong way on a limited-access highway, operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, second-degree reckless endangerment, and operating a motor vehicle without a license, police said.

He was held on a $10,000 bond, which he was unable to post, authorities said.

