New Haven Woman Who Hit Man, Drove Off With Rideshare Customers In Car Sentenced To Prison

Jamira Perry, 27, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with the sentence suspended after 66 months served, followed by five years of probation, the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice said Thursday, July 3. Perry pleaded guilty to evading responsibility, a felony that covers fleeing the scene of a serious crash.

Perry hit Kevin Coleman, 63, as he crossed Chapel Street in November. Court records say the vehicle was not registered or insured and was being used as a ride-hailing service. Two customers were in the back seat.

According to the case file, the passengers warned Perry she was driving too fast just moments before she hit Coleman.

Instead of stopping, Perry kept going, “ignoring passengers’ pleas to stop the vehicle,” the prosecutor's office said. She eventually let the riders out, then continued driving without calling 911.

Coleman suffered serious, permanent injuries in the crash.

A bystander snapped a cellphone photo of the car and license plate, giving detectives the break they needed. Police tracked the vehicle to Perry, secured a warrant, and later found her “hiding under a stairwell.”

Investigators added that Perry took a vacation to Florida before her arrest, authorities said.

