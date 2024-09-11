New Haven Woman, 37, Found Floating Dead In Quinnipiac River

New Haven Police Officer Christian Bruckhart said the incident occurred in New Haven around 7:50 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, near Brewery Square.

Bruckhart said the New Haven Fire Department responded with water rescue, and the body was located near James Street and River Streets along the embankment.

He added that the woman had no identification, but detectives identified her as Shannon Arrington of New Haven.

Her family has been notified.

Members of the Officer of the Chief Medical responded to the scene to conduct a preliminary investigation.

They removed the body for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have information valuable to investigators call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

