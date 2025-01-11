New Haven Serial Fraudster Gets Time Served After Admitting To Identity Theft, Fraud: Feds

John Voloshin, 69, also known as “Josh Thomas,” received the sentence in Hartford federal court after spending more than three years in detention. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny also ordered him to serve three years of supervised release, with the first six months in a halfway house, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Connecticut.

Voloshin, formerly of New Haven and Woodbridge, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft after admitting to defrauding a Bloomfield accounting and tax preparation firm out of more than $56,000, prosecutors said.

Authorities described Voloshin’s schemes as both calculated and audacious. In early 2019, he stole checks from the company and its owner, forged signatures, and created a fake corporation with a similar name to funnel the stolen money into a sham bank account, investigators said.

Voloshin’s criminal record spans decades, prosecutors said. Since 2012, he has served multiple prison sentences for financial crimes, including schemes that caused more than $1.5 million in losses. He repeatedly violated the terms of his supervised release.

In one instance, Voloshin fabricated a job with a London real estate firm to mislead his probation officer. Despite previous convictions and restitution orders, authorities said he continued orchestrating cons and leaving a trail of victims.

He was arrested in 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on a warrant issued in New Haven. Voloshin remained in custody until sentencing, which includes six months in a halfway house as part of his release conditions.

