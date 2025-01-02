New Haven Psychiatrist to Pay $455K For Over-Prescribing 'Holy Trinity' Of Dangerous Drugs: DA

Dr. Naimetulla Ahmed Syed, formerly practicing in Danbury and New Haven, was accused of prescribing dangerously high amounts of controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose between 2016 and 2021, the US Attorney for Connecticut said.

Investigators alleged that Syed’s prescriptions often included benzodiazepines and other high-risk drug combinations such as the "holy trinity," a mix of opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants. These combinations are known for their high potential for abuse and life-threatening risks, officials said.

“Syed issued prescriptions for individuals displaying clear red flags of abuse and addiction,” authorities stated in a joint announcement.

The investigation found that Syed’s patient records lacked documentation of medical examinations or justification for the prescriptions. Officials also alleged that he billed Medicare and Medicaid for unnecessary office visits associated with these prescriptions.

Syed has agreed to a 20-year exclusion from federal healthcare programs and the Connecticut Medical Assistance Program. He ceased practicing medicine on Nov. 25 under an agreement with the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

This is not Syed’s first legal issue. In 2016, he paid more than $422,000 to settle claims of submitting false charges for psychotherapy services, prosecutors said.

The case also implicated Cornerstone Pharmacy in New Haven, which paid a $120,000 fine in April for filling invalid prescriptions linked to Syed. The pharmacy surrendered its DEA license and has since closed.

