New Haven Police Address Those Serial Killer Rumors

Denise Leary was first reported missing in late September 2024, and her remains were found just a short distance from her home in March. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her cause of death "undetermined," and officials said there were "no signs of foul play" discovered during the autopsy.

In a detailed statement, police outlined the depth of their investigation. Efforts included "interviews with family and friends; a check of hospitals, shelters, and hotels; a dozen canvasses of the area on foot by detectives, search and rescue K9 teams, and drones; cell phone data extraction; a check of financial and travel records; handwriting and DNA analysis; press releases and nationwide dissemination of her status, along with follow-up in other jurisdictions where she was known to have lived."

The case remains open, but so far, investigators said they have not found evidence pointing to any criminal act.

Online sleuths have said Leary's death may be part of a serial killing. They believe the deaths of Michele Romano in Rhode Island, Paige Fannon in Norwalk, and Leary are all connected. Police say they've found no connection.

Investigators ask residents to stop spreading this information as it is causing harm to their families.

In the meantime, police are asking the public to avoid spreading unverified information that can hurt the family. "We would like to extend our condolences to her family and friends, and we ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve her loss."

Officials encourage anyone with credible information to come forward.

