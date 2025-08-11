Michael Consiglio, a lead nurse at the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at Yale New Haven Hospital, was rushed to the hospital on July 16 after not feeling well for a few days. When he arrived, ICU doctors put him on life support, where he remained under he died on Sunday, Aug 10, a GoFundMe said.

"Michael passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by love and the comforting presence of his family. As a dedicated nurse and friend, Mike touched countless lives with his strength, knowledge, and unwavering support," they wrote.

"His absence in the SICU will be deeply felt, and his memory will forever remain in our hearts. He will be lovingly remembered and profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him."

The campaign raised more than $83,000 of its $100,000 goal.

The money will help cover the family’s expenses as his wife has taken a leave of absence to be by Consiglio’s side, and their children are preparing to leave for college later this year.

He's survived by his wife and their two children. No funeral arrangements had been listed as of Monday afternoon.

