New Haven Man Killed In Shooting; Second Victim Found Shot Hours Later

A ShotSpotter alert sent officers rushing to the corner of Ferry Street and River Street around 4:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 18, New Haven Police said.

Police found Dennis Atkinson, 40, of New Haven, lying on the sidewalk with several gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed Atkinson to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Investigators believe “an argument preceded the shooting and was not a random event,” according to police.

Just a few hours later, at 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to another ShotSpotter alert, this time on the 300 block of Shelton Avenue. They found a 31-year-old city man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, police said.

Shortly after, Hamden Police responded to reports of shots fired on Dixwell Avenue near Eaton Street. A person of interest was detained, though “no arrest has been made at this time,” New Haven police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or use the anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

