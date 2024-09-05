New Haven Leads Way As CT Claims It's Home To Pizza Capital Of World

Poll What State Has The Best Pizza Connecticut New York New Jersey Massachusetts None of the above Submit Vote View Results Current Results What State Has The Best Pizza Connecticut 17%

It may shock the rest of the world, but Connecticut has staked its claim as the most important pizza city on the planet. New signs on interstates welcoming drivers to The Constitution State say it plainly:

"Welcome to Connecticut — Home of the Pizza Capital Of The World."

“These new signs are not just markers on our highways, they are a reflection of what makes Connecticut special,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a release. “We want everyone entering our state to immediately feel proud of what we do well here, whether it’s making the nation’s best pizza, world-class meals, national championships, or the most complex machines in the world. Each sign is an invitation to experience all that we have to offer as one of the best states to live, work, and play.”

It's all fine and good to put it on a sign, but this is pizza. Wars have been fought over less. And keyboard warriors have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to claim a slice of justice for their home states.

Politicians aren't taking the slight lying down either. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted at Gov. Lamont, "You're not even the pizza capital of the tri-state area."

The state of New Jersey brought the federal government into this cheesy beef.

But New Haven pies have their defenders. Most notably, Bar Stool President Dave Portnoy, who has built a second career as a pizza reviewer, has long claimed New Haven to be a pizza paradise.

