New Haven Bar Serves Special Offering Once Or Twice A Week: Here's When You Can Get Pizza

Three Sons Pizza sells its pizza out of the Old Heidelberg at the Graduate Hotel in New Haven on Saturday nights and has added some Friday nights for August.

Born during the pandemic, the owner and his three sons began making pizzas as a way to keep busy. They developed a pie that was so good that they figured why not try selling it?

That's where the Old Heidelberg comes in: pizza lovers place their order after 7 p.m. with the bartender, sit back with a drink, and wait.

Online reviewers and foodies in New Haven have come off the bar stools and hit the computers to give Three Sons props, especially for the crust and the sauce.

One Yelper from Newington said: "The Three Sons pizza sauce is one of the best in CT, and the crust style allows Three Sons to add a substantial portion of sauce without making the pizza floppy.

"The sauce has a great balance of acidic, sweet, and salty flavors. It's tangy but sweet. It continues to make your mouth sing after you swallow each bite. I've eaten at most of the great CT pizzerias. I can only think of one other sauce that pops quite like this one. It's delicious."

Move over to Instagram, and another reviewer, the Side Dishers, says, "If you head to downtown New Haven…Drive down Chapel St…Park near The Graduate Hotel…Go down the stairs to the Old Heidelberg…Stop in and order with the bartender…Then you will get some of the BEST pizza in CT created by one of the nicest people and add Chapel to the pizza street list!"

Another plus is that you never know what pizza will be offered that night. The Side Dishers added that it might be plain cheese, pepperoni, or a special deluxe from the owner's (Joe) brain.

So, if you need a drink or want to chill with friends and eat a good pie, head to the Old Heidelberg and give Three Sons a chance.

Remember, Saturdays only, sometimes on Fridays; check their Facebook page for the schedule here. Graduate Hotel/Old Heidelberg, 1151 Chapel St., New Haven.

