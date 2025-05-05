The body of Naysha Mendez was discovered at Evergreen Cemetery in New Haven, officials said. A man who regularly walks his dog through the Ella T. Grasso Boulevard cemetery found the body on a dirt path near the crematorium shortly after 7:45 p.m.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said the state of the body, along with the fact that Mendez had suffered “multiple wounds,” led investigators to conclude she was murdered. However, authorities declined to provide additional details on Monday.

Detectives collected a "significant amount" of evidence at the scene and believe the killing was an isolated incident not linked to other homicides, according to New Haven police. No weapon has been recovered.

It's unclear if she was killed there or if the body was left there.

Police urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information on the case to contact investigators at 203-946-6304. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 866-888-8477.

