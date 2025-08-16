Mary Claire Hartman, 56, of New Haven, was hit shortly after midnight Saturday, Aug. 16, at Chapel and Temple streets, police said.

She suffered severe injuries when a car struck her as she crossed the street on foot. Paramedics rushed her to Yale New Haven Hospital, where she later died, police said.

Surveillance video showed the vehicle that hit Hartman ran a red light before the crash, police said. The driver, who was not identified, remained at the scene.

No arrest has been made, but authorities said charges could follow once the investigation is complete. The Crash Reconstruction Team is leading the case.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or use the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

