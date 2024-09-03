Man Guilty In Fatal Shooting Of New Haven Husband, Father Of 3

Rashad Hardy was found guilty on Aug. 28 of murder, carrying a pistol with a permit, and criminal possession of a firearm, the Connecticut State Attorney's Office said.

Hardy was convicted of killing Ricky Newton, age 36, of New Haven, on Rosette Street in July 2020, police said.

Police found evidence of the slaying while executing a search on an unrelated matter at a group home in Maryland, where Hardy was living at the time, officials continued. He was later extradited to Connecticut.

A judge is scheduled to sentence Hardy on Nov. 25.

Ricky Newton was a married father of three who was an active member at St. Martin Deporred Church in New Haven, according to his obituary.

