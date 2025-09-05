Man Gave Cocaine To CT Child He Met On Snapchat, Sexually Exploited Them, Others: DOJ

Miguel Francisco Guzman, 30, of Woodbridge, New Jersey, has been indicted with child exploitation and drug distribution offenses, the US Attorney for Connecticut announced on Friday, Sept. 5.

Court records show Guzman began messaging a child under the age of 13 in Connecticut on Snapchat in March. He allegedly sent explicit images, solicited sexual photos, and traveled to the state to meet the child for sexual conduct. Investigators say he also gave the victim cocaine.

Federal authorities said a search of Guzman’s Snapchat account uncovered further attempts to solicit sexual encounters and images from other minors between March and May.

Guzman has been charged with one count of enticement of a minor, one count of attempted enticement of a minor, and one count of distribution of a controlled substance to a person under age 21. The enticement charges each carry a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison with a possible life sentence. The drug charge carries up to 40 years, federal authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.