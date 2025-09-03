Luís Alberto Marcatoma was working on a restoration project at the New Haven course on Aug. 21 when a downed power line electrocuted him, Yale Public Safety Chief Duane Lovello has said. It's unclear if the wire fell on him or if he stepped on it by mistake.

The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death an accident. Lovello said last week the case remains under investigation. He did not respond to a follow-up email seeking an update.

The Yale Golf Course has been closed since 2023 for renovations.

Marcatoma was working for Eastern Land Management at the time of the incident. The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

According to his obituary, Marcatoma was born in Ecuador and spent most of his life there before moving to New Haven two years ago after a year in New York.

"Luís liked to watch volleyball and sometimes soccer, and loved spending time with his grandchildren," his loved ones wrote. "He very much appreciated nature, the green fields, lakes, and wild animals. For him, everything was beautiful."

Marcatoma is survived by three adult children, seven grandchildren, and several close family members.

His family held a memorial service last week. His body will be returned to Ecuador for burial. Loved ones created a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

"His passing was sudden and heartbreaking, leaving us with a void that can never be filled," his family wrote. "Luis was a hardworking, kind, and devoted father who always put his family first. He touched the lives of everyone around him with his generosity, love, and strength."

The campaign has raised more than $8,400 of its $10,000 goal.

