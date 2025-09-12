Ludvi Carias-Interiano, 34, of West Haven, faces charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and first-degree unlawful restraint, New Haven police said.

Authorities said a woman was jogging in Fort Hale Park on the morning of Aug. 9 when a man threatened her with a box cutter and attacked her, New Haven Assistant Police Chief David Zannelli said during a Sept. 12 news conference.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Authorities described her as “extremely courageous” and determined to see justice served.

Police Chief Karl Jacobson said the victim worked closely with New Haven Special Victims Unit Detective Samantha Romano. Detectives gathered enough evidence to identify Carias-Interiano, Jacobson said. Officers arrested him Thursday morning.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker praised the victim’s courage and the New Haven police's tenacity that led to the arrest.

“Sexual assault is heinous, and everyone deserves to be safe in New Haven, every woman deserves to be safe in New Haven,” Elicker said. “This case was a very, very high priority for us, and I’m very grateful to the New Haven Police Department for the work they do to hold people accountable.”

Police collected Carias-Interiano's DNA and found it was linked to an unsolved sexual assault in Plano, Texas. New Haven police have contacted authorities there about the investigation.

The FBI told New Haven police that Carias-Interiano, a Guatemalan national, had been deported twice, according to the CT Post. He was arrested in 2016 and charged with assault in Texas.

A judge increased his bail to $1 million on Friday, police said. Immigration authorities also issued a detainer that prevents his release even if he posts bond.

