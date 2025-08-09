Jogger Sexually Assaulted Near New Haven Park; Police Searching For Suspect

Authorities say the incident took place on a trail south of the park, near Townsend Avenue in New Haven, between 7:30 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. Officers responded to the scene after receiving the report of the assault.

The victim described the suspect as a man in his late 30s to early 40s, standing around 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 with a medium build. He was said to have dark brown or black cropped hair, a short beard, and possibly a beard around his mouth. He was reportedly wearing a blue patterned polo shirt, gray work pants, and brown dress shoes.

According to police, the man was carrying a silver box cutter with a silver blade and was last seen walking north on the trail, heading back toward the park.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen someone matching the description to come forward. Authorities are also urging people in the area of Woodward Avenue and Townsend Avenue to check their security cameras for footage between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Anyone with information can call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304 or anonymously through the tip line at 1-866-888-TIPS.

