Jaime Melendez-Martinez Dies After Car Hit Him In New Haven

A 58-year-old man struck by a vehicle while crossing a New Haven street has died from his injuries, police said.

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Jaime Melendez-Martinez, of New Haven, was hit around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, as he crossed Foxon Boulevard after walking from the Walmart parking lot, according to the New Haven Police Department.

Melendez-Martinez was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The driver fled the scene but later went to the New Haven Police Department to report the crash, authorities said. Officers did not release their name.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is urged to contact New Haven Police Detectives at 203-946-6304 or use the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

