Rebecca Robles was born at 12:53 a.m., weighing a healthy six pounds, six ounces. Proud parents Irmaris and Dibamny Robles, residents of New Haven, celebrated the arrival of their fourth child—another addition to their family of daughters.

“The family is doing great and getting some well-deserved rest,” hospital officials said.

Congratulations to the Robles family!

