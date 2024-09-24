Iconic New Haven Pizza Chain Announces 'Highly Anticipated' Fall Special Pie

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, founded in New Haven in 1925, announced the Quattro Formaggio was added to its menus on Monday, Sept. 23, and would remain available through the end of the year.

The "highly anticipated" pizza was crafted by family members of Frank Pepe and features a blend of crushed Italian tomatoes and four cheeses, including mozzarella, asiago, ricotta, and Pecorino romano, according to the owners behind the iconic restaurant franchise.

The pie is then finished with imported olive oil. Those looking for more depth can add meatballs, basil, and garlic.

Frank Pepe's has seventeen restaurants on the East Coast and is known for its coal-fired Napoletana-style pies.

In the 99 years since its inception, the franchise has earned countless recognitions, including being named the best pizza in America by The Daily Meal nine times. It's also been featured on The History Channel and is listed on the James Beard Foundation's list of "American Classics."

According to Frank Pepe's granddaughter Jennifer Bimonte-Kelly, the Quattro Formaggio is made with the same dough recipe used by Pepe in 1925.

"It’s heartwarming to see how our family’s traditions continue to evolve while staying true to the flavors our guests keep coming back for," Bimonte-Kelly said, adding, "The Quattro Formaggio is a testament to our legacy and tradition, blending nostalgic comfort with a touch of innovation."

