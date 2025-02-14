'I Hope We Don't Crash:' Passenger Admits To 'Stupid' Remarks At Tweed Airport, Cops Say

Jarrett Tucker, 31, was among the passengers boarding Avelo Flight 295 to Concord/Charlotte around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, when he began making unsettling remarks to others on board, according to New Haven police.

As Tucker placed his luggage in the overhead compartment, he allegedly said, "I hope that's not a bomb," before adding, "I hope we don’t crash, there have been a lot of plane crashes lately," and "Where is the escape route if the plane crashes?"

Passengers and crew grew concerned, prompting authorities to remove Tucker from the plane and take him into custody.

The incident led to a full-scale security sweep of the aircraft, with the New Haven Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Unit and fire department personnel conducting a K9 search of the plane and baggage area. No threats or suspicious items were found, police said.

Tucker later admitted to making what he called a "stupid comment about a bomb and plane crashes."

He was charged with second-degree breach of peace and held on a $10,000 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.