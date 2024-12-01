New Haven Officers 'Restore Faith' After 'Heartless' Theft Of Autistic Man's Shoes

An autistic man reported to New Haven police that a group of juveniles assaulted him and stole his sneakers and hat on Whalley Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 14. The encounter left him shaken and terrified.

That’s when Officer Trevor Brown stepped in.

Brown didn’t just take the report—he brought the case to district manager Sgt. Lambe, who collaborated with New Haven’s Office of Youth Services. Together, they worked to restore the man’s faith in the community, the department shared in a Facebook post.

Last week, Officers Brown and Evans surprised the man with two new pairs of sneakers, a gesture that struck a chord with residents.

The department described the effort as “community policing at its finest.” Supportive comments poured in on social media, with many praising the officers for their compassion.

“May the Good Lord continue to bless you both for going over and above the Call of Duty,” one person posted.

“That was so beautiful to have done something like this for that young guy,” another wrote.

Others expressed hope that the officers would bring justice to the man by identifying and arresting the individuals responsible for the theft.

“People are so mean,” one commenter replied. “They will get what’s coming to them. This was so nice.”

“It’s heartbreaking that someone could do something so heartless,” another wrote. “I hope this young man is OK, and I hope the men that robbed him get what they have coming to them.”

