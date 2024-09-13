Fair 77°

Gwyneth Paltrow Raves Over Sally's Apizza, Fair Haven Oyster Co.: 'Surpasses The Hype'

Actress and Goop Founder Gwyneth Paltrow posted a (belated) food tour of her recent trip to Connecticut, and the A-lister said a famed Connecticut pizzeria "surpasses the hype" and raved about a stop at a local oyster company. 

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia/MingleMediaTVNetwork
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Paltrow was in New Haven last month dropping off her stepson at Yale, according to Page Six, and during her visit, she hit up two of New Haven's most famed restaurants: Sally's Aspizza and Fair Haven Oyster Co.

Paltrow, a former New York resident who lived in the Northern Westchester hamlet of Waccabuc in Lewisboro, uploaded a "(A very delayed) College Drop-Off Food Tour Recap," to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Sept. 12, about the trip. 

Over a slice from Sally's Apizza, Paltrow wrote "surpasses the hype."

Paltrow said Fair Haven Oyster Co. was "so unbelievably good. ... Had one of the best cheeseburgers of my life, and of course...oysters."

This wasn't Paltrow's first time shouting out her love for Sally's Apizza. 

She posed for a photo outside of the pizzeria and signed a box with the message "Thanks for the most perfect pizza."

