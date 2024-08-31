Fight At New Haven Restaurant Ends In Gunfire, With 2 Women Reportedly Shot: Police

Police in New Haven responded to NOA by September in Bangkok, at 200 Crown Street, around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. Everyone in the bar had run outside before police arrived.

A 28-year-old New Haven woman told police that she had been shot in the incident. She had a small cut on her right leg, New Haven Police added.

Authorities took her to an area hospital for treatment.

A second woman claimed she's also been shot, but the bullet didn't break the skin on her ankle, police said. She declined medical treatment.

Police found ballistic evidence at the restaurant.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact officers at 203-946-6304 or anonymously at 866-888-8477.

