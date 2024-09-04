Ex-New Haven Prison Guard Who Smuggled Drugs To Sell To Inmate Sentenced

New Haven County resident, Nicholas Kosa, age 29, of Cheshire, was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the charge of sale or possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, Connecticut authorities said. His sentence will be suspended after three years.

Kosa worked as a prison guard at New Haven Correctional Center at 245 Whalley Ave. Administers became suspicious that he was bringing drugs into the facility to sell to inmates and searched his locker and possessions in August 2023, authorities said.

He began working there in February 2023, records show.

Kosa admitted to Connecticut State Police investigators that he smuggled Suboxen, a drug used to treat opioid addiction, and cocaine into the prison in his duffle bag, the prosecutor said. He brought in 31 Suboxen and 3.7 grams of cocaine into the correctional facility a week prior, as well, he said.

But Kosa claimed he was not selling the drugs but rather giving them an inmate for free, he told police.

State corrections leaders fired Kosa after word of his arrest.

