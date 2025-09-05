Engelbert Humperdinck’s ‘Last Waltz’ Tour Brings Back The Magic In 2025

Now, nearly six decades later, the crooner who rewrote chart history is inviting fans to sway with him one last time on "The Last Waltz" tour. Tickets are already moving, and you may want to grab yours before they’re gone.

Tour dates include:

Born Arnold George Dorsey in 1936, he struggled to break through under his own name until manager Gordon Mills—also known for guiding Tom Jones—handed him a new identity. Borrowed from a 19th-century German composer, the name Engelbert Humperdinck was odd, theatrical, and impossible to forget. Within two years, it was topping charts worldwide.

At 89, Humperdinck is still commanding stages with his unmistakable baritone. His career includes more than 140 million albums sold, four Grammy nominations, 64 gold records, and 23 platinum discs. In the late ’60s and ’70s, he wasn’t just a singer—he was a sensation, his tuxedoed torch songs rivaling the mania surrounding rock bands.

Fans know the soundtrack: "The Last Waltz," "A Man Without Love," "Spanish Eyes," "Quando, Quando, Quando," "Can’t Take My Eyes Off You." Each one recalls a slow dance, a stolen glance, a memory in motion. This farewell run promises those classics along with surprises that prove he’s not just taking a bow, but giving a final flourish.

If you’ve ever wanted to hear that velvet voice live, this is your moment. After all, if Engelbert Humperdinck could stop the Beatles in their prime, he can stop time for one more night. Don’t let history repeat itself without you in the room—get your tickets now.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

