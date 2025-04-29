Partly Cloudy 63°

SHARE

Eileen Marrero Charged With Killing Russell McKenzie

A 36-year-old Connecticut woman has been charged with killing a 57-year-old grandfather in a violent attack late last year, authorities said. 

Eileen Marrero

Eileen Marrero

 Photo Credit: New Haven Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Eileen Marrero, of New Haven, was arrested Tuesday, April 29, and charged with manslaughter, criminal possession of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit, New Haven police said. 

Police were called to a home on Walnut Street near East in New Haven around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2024, to reports of a man being shot. They found Marrero hyperventilating outside the house, police said. 

Inside, they found the body of Russell McKenzie, who'd been shot, police said. 

His family said the New Britain native was a caring grandfather who celebrated 20 years of sobriety days before his death, his obituary reads

City and police leaders will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss the case. 

Marrero is being held on a $1 million bond, police said. 

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE