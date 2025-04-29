Eileen Marrero, of New Haven, was arrested Tuesday, April 29, and charged with manslaughter, criminal possession of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit, New Haven police said.

Police were called to a home on Walnut Street near East in New Haven around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2024, to reports of a man being shot. They found Marrero hyperventilating outside the house, police said.

Inside, they found the body of Russell McKenzie, who'd been shot, police said.

His family said the New Britain native was a caring grandfather who celebrated 20 years of sobriety days before his death, his obituary reads.

City and police leaders will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss the case.

Marrero is being held on a $1 million bond, police said.

