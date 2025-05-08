Edwin Arroyo-Roman, of New Haven, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence, police said. He was arrested on Tuesday, May 6.

A man walking his dog at Evergreen Cemetery on Friday, May 2, discovered the body of 35-year-old Naysha Mendez on a footpath near the crematorium around 7:45 p.m. She had been stabbed multiple times.

Investigators said Mendez was stabbed in the Ella T. Grasso Boulevard cemetery, not dropped there afterward. It remains unclear whether the murder weapon has been recovered.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said Mendez and Arroyo-Roman knew each other but did not speculate on a motive or delve deeper into their relationship. Mendez was married, and officers interviewed her husband as part of the investigation. He was cleared of any involvement, police said.

Jacobson said during a Wednesday press conference that the husband had been "very cooperative" and helpful in the investigation.

Officers also questioned several people who had been in the cemetery the afternoon of the slaying for the funeral of a gun violence victim.

The police chief said additional details will be shared during a press conference with Mendez’s family next week.

Arroyo-Roman remains in custody on a $3 million bond, police said.

A funeral for Mendez — a New Haven mother of three — is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m., according to her obituary. She will be buried in Evergreen Cemetery.

