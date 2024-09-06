Duo Charged After 911 Call, Gunshot Leads To Trove Of Weapons At Milford Home

In New Haven County, officers from the Milford Police Department responded to an apartment on Seaside Avenue on the night of Saturday, July 7, after a woman called several times saying she heard noises outside.

The resident, 43-year-old Laura Nunez, told officers that it sounded like someone was trying to kick in her door. She said she fired a single shot from a rife through a rear door after somebody fired into her apartment.

However, Milford Police said an investigation found that nobody had fired into the home, and that another person, 45-year-old Miguel Torres, had actually fired the rifle. Torres is a convicted felon and therefore barred from possessing firearms.

Officers located multiple firearms, magazines, and ammunition inside the home, police said. A child was also present during the incident.

There were no reports of injuries.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, police arrested both Nunez and Torres. Nunes is charged with:

Possession of large capacity magazines

False statement

Interfering with an officer

Torres is charged with:

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Reckless endangerment

Possession of large capacity magazine

Possession of a firearm by prior convicted felon

Risk of injury to a minor

Both are scheduled to be arraigned in Milford Court on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

