Duo Charged After 911 Call, Gunshot Leads To Trove Of Weapons At Milford Home

Panicked 911 calls about a possible intruder led to criminal charges for two Connecticut residents.

The apartment building on Seaside Avenue in Milford.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
In New Haven County, officers from the Milford Police Department responded to an apartment on Seaside Avenue on the night of Saturday, July 7, after a woman called several times saying she heard noises outside.

The resident, 43-year-old Laura Nunez, told officers that it sounded like someone was trying to kick in her door. She said she fired a single shot from a rife through a rear door after somebody fired into her apartment.

However, Milford Police said an investigation found that nobody had fired into the home, and that another person, 45-year-old Miguel Torres, had actually fired the rifle. Torres is a convicted felon and therefore barred from possessing firearms.

Officers located multiple firearms, magazines, and ammunition inside the home, police said. A child was also present during the incident.

There were no reports of injuries.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, police arrested both Nunez and Torres. Nunes is charged with:

  • Possession of large capacity magazines 
  • False statement
  • Interfering with an officer

Torres is charged with:

  • Unlawful discharge of a firearm
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Possession of large capacity magazine
  • Possession of a firearm by prior convicted felon
  • Risk of injury to a minor

Both are scheduled to be arraigned in Milford Court on Wednesday, Oct. 2. 

