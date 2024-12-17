Drunk Driver Clocked At 127 MPH In Wallingford, Racing Another Car On I-91: Police

Derrick R. Hannon, 43, of Cheshire, is charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment, operating under the influence (OUI), and several traffic violations, Connecticut State Police said following his arrest on Friday, Dec. 13.

Police were monitoring traffic on I-91 northbound near exit 11 near North Haven when two vehicles — a red Toyota 4Runner and a white sedan — sped past, weaving through cars in what appeared to be an illegal street race, authorities said. The SUV even used the right shoulder to pass several vehicles, posing a serious risk to other drivers, police said.

The trooper caught up to the 4Runner and clocked its speed at 127 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone. The white sedan continued northbound and was not stopped.

Hannon, who was behind the wheel of the Toyota, smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot, watery eyes and difficulty with fine motor skills, authorities said.

Open and unopened alcohol containers were also found on the passenger-side floor. When asked if he had been drinking, Hannon refused to answer.

Hannon was unsteady on his feet but refused to take a field sobriety test. Once arrested, Hannon also refused to be fingerprinted or have his mugshot taken, a violation of state law.

He was later released after posting a $5,000 bail, according to state police.

