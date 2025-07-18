Dave Portnoy Declares New Haven A ‘Stronghold’ After 6-Pizzeria Blitz: Which Scored Highest?

The Barstool Sports "El Presidente” made a whirlwind stop through six pizzerias around the New Haven region, tossing out ratings and raising crusts like a pizza pope on tour. Portnoy, who’s munched his way across the country, calls the Elm City area a “Dave Portnoy stronghold” — a bold, sauce-splattered badge of honor in a town that takes its pie as seriously as its history.

Here are the six pizzerias Portnoy visited, ranked in order of his scores. We've included the best comments about the reviews from the restaurant's Facebook pages when available.

Anna's Prospect Apizza in Prospect

Score: 8.1

"Looks great. Get the Dave Portnoy playbook out; you can't make a pizza look better in my mind than this. ... This is what I want pizza to look like."

"You don’t have to go to New Haven to get New Haven-style pizza. This definitely passes the New Haven test."

Jimmy's Apizza in Milford

Score: 8.1

Dave didn't have much to say about this pizza other than it was good. So good, in fact, that despite standing in a summer drizzle, he went back for a second slice.

"I just love this style of pizza," Portnoy said.

Best Facebook comment: "One of the best pizzas I've ever had. I live in New Hampshire now, and my life is over as far as having a decent pizza."

Nicky's Place Bar & Pizza in East Haven

Score: 7.7*

Portnoy showed up at the Coe Avenue pizzeria a few days before the restaurant celebrated its second anniversary. Unfortunately, co-owner Anthony Vessicchio, who makes the pizza, was out of town in Philadelphia, leaving the job of crafting the pies to his caring but put-upon assistant.

"I'm literally there 24 hours a day except this week," Vessicchio told Portnoy on a FaceTime call. "... We're gigantic fans. I'm going to cry."

Hostess, Ashley Giglietti, pleaded with Portnoy, who promised to return someday to give Nicky's a "proper review.'

Best Facebook comment: "Just came from Nicky’s place. First time I had it, and definitely won’t be the last time. Pizza was fantastic!!!! Way higher than 7.7, and I’m actually looking forward to getting another 1 next time when Anthony comes back from Philly."

Michaelangelo Pizza & Subs in West Haven

Score: 7.7

"Good undercarriage. Kind of tangy sauce, so definitely not New Haven-style. ... It's good pizza, but not great pizza."

However, Portnoy raved about the handmade breads, sandwiches, and cookies. "But, like I said, the sandwiches may be the play here."

Caloroso Eatery & Bar in Shelton

Score: 7.6

Portnoy says we're a long way away from New Haven.

"You really gotta rearrange your brain," he said. "Get out of New Haven style because this isn't New Haven at all — it's a paradigm shift. ... I do like it. Almost like a gigantic bar pie. Nice and thin."

Best Facebook comment: "7.6? I give that one an 8.0 just on the (pizza's) look. Nice!!!"

Ro's Pizza Restaurant in Watertown

Score: 7.1

"The bartender and a guy eating it said 'This is either going to be the best pizza you've had or the worst. ... The guys are wrong. It's not my favorite pizza; it's not my least favorite pizza, but I know what he's saying. ... It's unique. It's different. ... But what a weird pizza."

"The vibes are unbelievable. The sign's unbelievable. The no-nonsense people there are unbelievable. It's not the worst pizza I've ever had, not close to the best."

