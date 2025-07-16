Dajon Morris was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with it suspended after five years, the state prosecutor said. He must serve five years of probation once he's released from jail after pleading guilty to evading responsibility in connection with a deadly 2023 hit-and-run.

The crash happened at the corner of Clay Street and Haven Street in New Haven just before 9:30 p.m. on June 7, 2023. Morris, who was driving without a license, registration, or insurance, failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with 41-year-old Jose Rodriguez, also of New Haven, who was riding a motorcycle.

Rodriguez, who police said was speeding, tried to lay his bike down to avoid the crash. He was thrown into the side of Morris’ car. Instead of helping, Morris made a K-turn, clipped the victim again, and sped away from the scene, authorities said.

He never called for help.

The incident was captured on a city surveillance camera. Additional video showed Morris blowing through more stop signs and a red light as he escaped the scene.

Rodriguez left behind a wife and four children, according to a GoFundMe.

Jose, a man who was the joy of the holidays, the one who made people laugh and motivated others in their darkest moments, and was always willing to lend a helping hand, no matter the day or time. He was always ready to help.

The day after the crash, police found Morris’ car abandoned on Carlisle Street. A nearby camera showed Morris cleaning out the car and removing items that could identify him. The license plate had been taken off.

