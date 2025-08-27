The shooting between Daiquan Hyman, 26, of East Haven, and Ernest Williams, 32, of New Haven, happened on Monday afternoon, Aug. 25, on Dickerman Street, authorities said.

Paramedics rushed them both to Yale New Haven Hospital, where Hyman died soon after arriving. Doctors rushed Williams into emergency surgery, but they were unable to save his life, New Haven police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Detectives urge anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has information on it to contact investigators at 203-946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

