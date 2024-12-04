Police are asking the victims' friends not to seek justice on their own and to allow authorities to find those responsible for the killings.

The first victim, 16-year-old Uzziah Shell, was gunned down near Goffe Street on a Friday afternoon, Nov. 29. Daily Jackson, 17, was fatally shot 10 days later on Shelton Avenue, just blocks away. Both teens died at Yale New Haven Hospital.

“The shootings of both these men do not appear to be random, and we have reason to believe that they were targeted by members of [disputing] groups,” New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said during a news conference on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Shell and Jackson were friends and classmates at Riverside Academy. The school’s principal, Derek Stephenson, described Jackson as a quiet but fiercely loyal young man who was a friend to many, according to NBC Connecticut.

Daily was a friend to many, but it was his allegiance, respect, and the unbridled alliance he had for the late Uzziah Shell that has immeasurably impacted our entire school community," Stephenson said. "Sharing his emotions and offering support to those who needed it were hallmarks of his many admirable characteristics. Daily was a quiet, introspective, compassionate young man with a fierce sense of loyalty and protection of those he cared for, which made him a confidante to his friends, family, community, and entire Riverside family.

In the wake of the violence, police and city officials are working to protect other potential targets.

“Our strategy is to reach out to the families, surround them with support,” Jacobson said. “There’s no immediate danger, just for safety purposes.”

Both teens were involved in city programs designed to uplift local youth. Shell had worked painting fire hydrants as part of the city’s summer Youth at Work program. Jackson spent his summer at the Q House, a local community center.

“These are the very young men that we want to help support,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said. “At the same time, young boys oftentimes are not able to manage their anger as well as they should and make bad decisions.”

As investigations continue, Jacobson emphasized the importance of community patience.

“We’re going to make arrests. We’re going to hold people accountable,” he said. “Give us time to do that and don’t run out there and do something stupid and ruin your life.”

