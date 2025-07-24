CT’s Biggest Children’s Hospitals End Gender-Affirming Meds For Minors Amid Federal Pressure

Yale New Haven Health confirmed it will stop prescribing medication as part of its gender-affirming care for minors. The announcement came shortly after Connecticut Children’s Medical Center revealed it would also be “winding down” its youth gender care program.

However, the hospitals will continue to offer behavioral health services.

A Yale New Haven spokesperson said in a statement that the decision followed a careful review of recent federal actions.

“This decision was not made lightly,” the statement said. “We are aware of the profound impact that this decision will have on the patients treated in this program, as well as their families. We are committed to offering transitional support as the medication treatment component of the pediatric gender-affirming care program winds down, and our providers will continue to provide mental health and other health care services to these patients in a compassionate care environment.”

The move follows a wave of federal actions targeting gender-affirming care pushed by President Donald Trump.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont responded to the news, calling the shift a disappointing consequence of federal pressure.

“It’s disappointing for hospitals in Connecticut to be forced to make the difficult decision to end gender-affirming care for minors in response to the federal executive order,” Lamont said. “These decisions are not based on Connecticut values or Connecticut law—they [are] part of a series of relentless federal demands that have created fear, confusion, and legal uncertainty for our healthcare providers.”

Lamont expressed his continued support for the state’s trans youth: “To transgender youth and their families in Connecticut: you are not alone. We see you, we support you, and we are working closely with the Attorney General and hospital leaders to understand the full impact. In Connecticut, we do not turn our backs on kids in need.”

