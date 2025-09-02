CT Teachers Turn To GoFundMe As Classroom Costs Soar

While families have seen increased prices while back-to-school shopping, local teachers are also facing a big challenge — covering classroom expenses that keep rising. With budgets stretched thin, more educators are leaning on their own wallets and, increasingly, on community support.

According to the Learning Policy Institute, 95 percent of teachers report spending their own money on supplies. The strain has pushed many to seek help online. Many have turned to fundraising sites like GoFundMe to help keep their classrooms stocked.

Here are some of the fundraising campaigns from educators in Connecticut.

More Than $4,000 Raised for Special Education Classroom

In Greenwich, A dedicated special education teacher is raising funds to equip her classroom with adaptive seating and sensory tools that support students with diverse learning needs. The goal is to create an inclusive, engaging environment through specialized items like active sitting stools and sensory aids.

Middle School STEM Takes Shape One Brick At A Time With LEGO Science Kits

In Waterbury, a passionate middle school teacher is seeking support to bring STEM to life through the LEGO Education Science Kit, empowering curious, hands-on learners to explore real-world concepts. With these kits, students will dive into energy, motion, forces, and coding. They’ll build models that spark creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking.

New Teacher Aims To Turn Classroom into a Home For Learning And Growth

Also in Waterbury, Gabriella Garcia, a passionate second-year Business and Computers teacher for grades 4th–8th, is transforming her first classroom into a welcoming, organized, and inspiring space for her students. She's raising funds for flexible seating, storage solutions, a cozy rug, motivational décor, and a teacher’s chair to create a comfortable, focused learning environment. Every donation helps build a classroom where students feel supported, motivated, and ready to thrive.

Forest Elementary School Teacher Builds Empowering Classroom To Boost Student Creativity and Confidence

In North Haven, a second-grade teacher at Forest Elementary School is working to transform her inclusive, diverse classroom into a more organized and inspiring learning space. She’s raising funds for new classroom resources to help students build research and presentation skills, while fostering independence and creativity.

Hartford Public High School Art Teacher Raising Money After Budget Cuts

Teacher Caitlin Daly hopes to raise $1,600 after the school system's budget for art supplies and field experiences was slashed this year. She wants to continue to inspire her students to create and expand their abilities, but she will need help keeping her classroom stocked.

