CT Fires Up Pizza Feud With Cheesy Billboards In NYC: 'No Shame In 2nd Place'

The Connecticut Office of Statewide Marketing & Tourism has launched a cheeky billboard campaign in high-visibility areas, including Times Square, with bold messages like: “The Nation’s Best Pizza — Not You New York" and "There's No Shame In 2nd Place" among others.

The campaign isn't just for laughs; It asks passersby to admit Connecticut has the best pies or defend their city's honor by calling 1-844-CTPIZZA or visiting www.betterpizzainct.com and give reasons why theirs is supreme

It's not just New York that is getting its slices shamed. Billboards and signs will go up in Detroit, Chicago, and New Jersey proclaiming that Connecticut has won the pizza wars.

It’s a lighthearted yet competitive twist in the long-standing national pizza debate, with Connecticut praised for its coal-fired, thin-crust “apizza.”

