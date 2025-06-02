Fair 69°

SHARE

CT Fires Up Pizza Feud With Cheesy Billboards In NYC: 'No Shame In 2nd Place'

Connecticut has confidently staked its claim as the “Pizza Capital of the U.S.” — and it's taking the rivalry to New York’s doorstep, literally. And the Nutmeg State isn't stopping there to prove its 'apizza' supremacy. 

Connecticut has placed billboards in New York, with others planned for Detroit, Chicago, and New Jersey, proclaiming it has won the pizza wars. 

Connecticut has placed billboards in New York, with others planned for Detroit, Chicago, and New Jersey, proclaiming it has won the pizza wars. 

 Photo Credit: Connecticut Office of Statewide Marketing & Tourism
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Poll
Who Has The Worst Pizza?
Current Results

Who Has The Worst Pizza?

  • Connecticut
    0%
  • New York
    0%
  • Detroit
    0%
  • Chicago
    0%
  • New Jersey
    0%
  • I don't like pizza
    0%

The Connecticut Office of Statewide Marketing & Tourism has launched a cheeky billboard campaign in high-visibility areas, including Times Square, with bold messages like: “The Nation’s Best Pizza — Not You New York" and "There's No Shame In 2nd Place" among others. 

The campaign isn't just for laughs; It asks passersby to admit Connecticut has the best pies or defend their city's honor by calling 1-844-CTPIZZA or visiting www.betterpizzainct.com and give reasons why theirs is supreme

It's not just New York that is getting its slices shamed. Billboards and signs will go up in Detroit, Chicago, and New Jersey proclaiming that Connecticut has won the pizza wars. 

It’s a lighthearted yet competitive twist in the long-standing national pizza debate, with Connecticut praised for its coal-fired, thin-crust “apizza.” 

Click here to give your opinion.

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE