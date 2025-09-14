Crystal R. Emery Returns To New Haven's Bregamos Theater For Night Of Fun With Special Guest

Her latest show, Stand Up with Crystal R. Emery, blends sharp humor with hard-hitting realities at the intersection of racism, sexism, and ableism. Emery, a New Haven–area resident who is quadrapalegic, has built a career as a director, producer, author, and nonprofit leader, but she says comedy is her newest way to share her story.

“How do you do stand-up comedy when you can’t stand up?” Emery quipped. “I’ve never let my disability define me, and this is another way to share my life’s story.”

Emery will perform at the Bregamos Community Theater, 491 Blatchley Avenue in New Haven, on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.

The event follows her sold-out performance at the same theater in April. WQTQ 89.9 FM’s DJ Joyce B will kick things off with a dynamic DJ set before Emery takes the stage.

Emery is also celebrating another milestone — the release of her first novel, "Without a Trace." The book tells the story of Tanya, a Hartford teenager whose life is shaken when someone from her past unexpectedly returns years later. Copies will be available at the theater and online.

Known nationally for her acclaimed film "Black Women in Medicine," Emery has written four books and published in major outlets like TIME.com, Variety, and HuffPost. She is the founder of URU The Right to Be, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to creating media that pushes for equity.

Tickets for Emery's New Haven show are $25 and can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/wuh1d. For more information on Emery and her journey, visit www.crystalremery.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.