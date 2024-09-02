Popular TikTok Star, Model Shopping For Homes In CT

Nara Smith, who goes by the name "naraazizasmith" on TikTok, announced the decision in a video posted on Sunday, Sept. 1. The post shows her, her husband, and their three children touring multiple homes during a trip to the state.

She did not say in which cities the houses were located. The family currently lives in Texas.

Smith has blown up online for her videos showcasing her Mormon family with her husband, model Lucky Blue.

Smith became famous for her ability to make seemingly anything from scratch. This includes foods such as Froot Loops and Nutella to more difficult creations like toothpaste and bubble gum.

Rolling Stone magazine recently ranked the 22-year-old as the fourth-most influential online content creator.

But with great clout comes an inevitable backlash.

Smith recently found herself in the internet's crosshairs after viewers labeled her a "trad wife," because she embraces traditional gender roles.

Many detractors say she and the recent rise of similar wealthy and attractive creators who showcase their work in the kitchen and parenting with little to no help from their husbands.

They say it plays into misogynists' talking points and undercuts efforts women have made to be taken seriously outside of the home.

In her highly produced videos, Smith is always impeccably dressed, never flustered, and appears runway-ready at all times. Her critics say the posts are anti-feminist and create a false ideal that most stay-at-home mothers can't achieve.

Many of these creators also lean into right-wing politics. Smith has never discussed her political ideology.

Smith, a successful model and business owner, says the label of "trad wife" is reductive.

