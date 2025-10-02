Community To Honor 15-Year-Old Gunned Down Near New Haven School As Police Search for Killer

Kaiden Phillips died Saturday, Sept. 28, after a shooting at Lincoln-Bassett Community School in New Haven's Newhallville neighborhood. Police, responding to a 911 call, found Phillips unresponsive between Butler and Bassett streets and rushed him to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died.

The community will gather to say goodbye at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, at Ebenezer Chapel, 50 Dwight St. in New Haven. Phillips' family has invited the public to attend.

“We ask that children wear their smiles instead of masks, allowing us to come together in joy,” Phillips' family shared on Facebook. “... We look forward to celebrating Kaiden’s life together, trusting in the Lord’s comfort.”

Friends and loved ones have filled social media with tributes, remembering Kaiden for his humor, athleticism, Christian faith, and promising future.

"Killed at 15, Gone at 15 is devastating," Pamela Mabery wrote on Facebook. "Kaiden Phillips, you are now with your Dad and our family, in that place where I continue to say rest with Best. I’m torn into pieces, and sometimes the pieces just can’t be put back together."

Phillips was a sophomore at Hill Regional Career High School. His family highlighted his love of sports and fashion in his obituary.

He played AAU basketball with the New Haven Heat and looked forward to his varsity season with the Career Panthers. Known for his sharp sense of style and playful spirit, he loved telling jokes, getting fly, and spending other people’s money. Recently employed through Youth@Work and placed at Upon This Rock Church, Kaiden proved himself hardworking and dedicated.

Detectives are still investigating the slaying.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said at a press conference Monday that investigators believe Phillips may have had a dispute with another teenager before the shooting.

“We have a lot of information about this, and we are making progress,” Jacobson said.

