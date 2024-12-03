Christopher Santana, 25, was killed in a rear parking lot at 730 George Street shortly after 3 p.m., authorities said. Officers arrived to find Santana lying on the ground as a bystander performed CPR.

Paramedics rushed Santana to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Detectives determined that Santana had driven a friend to the parking lot when two masked men approached. One of the men abruptly shot Santana before both suspects ran away, police said.

While investigators have yet to identify a motive, police said preliminary evidence indicates the shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304 or submit tips anonymously at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

