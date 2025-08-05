Chaos After Crash: New Haven Man Chased, Beaten, Robbed At Gunpoint In Broad Daylight

Jerryed Burgess, 38, of New Haven, faces multiple felonies following his arrest, police said.

It all unfolded just after 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at the intersection of Elm Street and Sherman Avenue in New Haven.

Officers were called to the scene for a crash and reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a shaken victim who told them he had been chased by the other driver, later identified as Burgess, after the two collided in the intersection.

The person told police that Burgess got out of his car following the crash, holding a handgun. The victim ran. But when he came back a short time later, things got worse, New Haven police said.

According to police, Burgess and another man — who showed up after the crash and was also armed — attacked the victim. They punched him several times and stole his phone and car keys. Both men also fired their guns during the struggle, but no one was shot.

The second suspect has not yet been identified and is believed to have left the scene with both guns because no firearms were recovered.

Burgess was charged with unlawful discharge of a weapon, weapon in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, robbery, attempted assault, assault, breach of peace, driving with a suspended license, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

He is being held on a $750,000 bond, police said.

