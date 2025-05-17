Fog/Mist 63°

25-Year-Old Woman Killed After Hitting Speed Bump, Tree In New Haven, Police Say

A 25-year-old woman from New Haven died early Saturday morning after her car crashed into a tree, police said.

Photo Credit: New Haven PD (Facebook)
Cecilia Levine
The crash happened around 1:51 a.m. on May 17, near the intersection of Shelton Avenue and Gibbs Street, according to Officer Christian Bruckhart of the New Haven Police Department.

Police said the vehicle was headed south on Shelton Avenue when it went over a speed bump, swerved left, and struck a tree. No other vehicles were involved, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the woman suffering from injuries caused by the crash. She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where she later died from her injuries, Bruckhart said. Her next of kin was notified and responded to the hospital.

The Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation.

