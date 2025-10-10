13-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of 15-Year-Old Kaiden Phillips In New Haven

Officers found Phillips unresponsive near Lincoln Bassett Community School after reports of gunfire around Bassett and Butler Streets. He was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe the deadly shooting followed a series of earlier fights.

Detectives arrested the teenage suspect at a New Haven home. They face a murder charge, New Haven police said. Officials did not release their name because of their age.

Video evidence and community support helped police make the arrest, according to officials.

At a news conference, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker spoke about the tragedy.

"It's deeply troubling that a 13-year-old shot a 15-year-old," Elicker said.

Police Chief Karl Jacobson said the case will be handled in juvenile court.

Authorities continue to investigate the events that led to the shooting.

Phillips was a sophomore at Hill Regional Career High School. His family highlighted his love of sports and fashion in his obituary.

He played AAU basketball with the New Haven Heat and looked forward to his varsity season with the Career Panthers. Known for his sharp sense of style and playful spirit, he loved telling jokes, getting fly, and spending other people’s money. Recently employed through Youth@Work and placed at Upon This Rock Church, Kaiden proved himself hardworking and dedicated.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.