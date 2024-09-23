100+ Motorcycles Used In Illegal 'Takeover' Of I-95 In New Haven County To Film Stunts: Cops

New Haven County residents Shauna Puglia, age 26, of West Haven, and Ryley Lewis, age 26, of North Haven, were arrested following a cat-and-mouse exchange on I-95 South on Saturday, Sept. 21, around 11 a.m., Connecticut Police said.

Authorities received multiple 911 calls about scores of bikes driving erratically on I-95 near Exit 46 in New Haven. Police tracked the mass of motorcycles using DOT cameras through New Haven, West Haven, Orange, Milford, and Stratford, Connecticut Police said.

Troopers found a GMC Denali at the front of the pack with a man in the truck's bed filming the motorcycles performing wheelies and other tricks on the I-95, authorities said. As police went to pull over the pick-up, dozens of motorcycles boxed in the patrol cruiser allowing the truck to speed away.

Troopers disengaged from a chase but radioed ahead to be on the lookout for the Denali and tracked the truck using DOT cameras as it sped south.

Police in Mamaroneck, New York, successfully pulled over the Denali a short time later and encouraged the men to turn themselves in to Connecticut police, which they did later that day, troopers said.

Both men didn't deny their involvement with the motorcycles but said they didn't know police had tried to pull them over.

Puglia, the truck's driver, was charged with:

Reckless endangerment

Breach of peace

Interfering with an officer

Reckless driving

Disobeying an officer's signal

Knowingly inciting a street takeover

A judge ordered him held on a $30,000 bond, police said.

Lewis was charged with breach of peace, failure to wear a seatbelt, and knowingly inciting a street takeover, authorities said. He was being held on a $20,000 bond, police said.

