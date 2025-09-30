Shirtless Man Breaks Into New Hartford Elementary School, Eats Food, Steals Supplies: Police

Adam Wesolowski, 39, was found wandering shirtless and wearing one sock outside the Nepaug Fire Department in New Hartford, Connecticut State Police said. He had cuts on his skin and told police he was walking in the woods and had lost his flashlight and shirt.

While one trooper stayed with him, others checked the nearby Ann Antolini Elementary School. They found a window open and later discovered food had been eaten in the kitchen. Troopers also found food waste, pens, and a black sock near a lawn chair outside the fire department.

When asked again, Wesolowski admitted to breaking into the New Hartford school through a window.” He told troopers he took food, drinks, pens, and a folding lawn chair from the school.

Police said a pat-down search found two kinds of prescription drugs in his pocket. Wesolowski told troopers the medication was not prescribed to him.

He was arrested and charged with failure to keep narcotics in their original container, possession of a controlled substance, third-degree burglary, and sixth-degree larceny.

He was released on a $5,000 bond, authorities said.

