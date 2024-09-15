Dante Sprouse, 25, of East Hartford, was shot and killed following reports of a burglary on Kelsey Street and a crash on Thursday morning, Sept. 12, NBC Connecticut reports.

Responding officers found Sprouse having suffered gunshot wounds and EMTs rushed him him to the hospital, where he died, Fox61 says. Two local schools sheltered in place as a result of the incident, the outlet says.

Calls to numbers linked to Sprouse's family were not immediately returned.

More than 130 people have given to a GoFundMe to pay for Sprouse's funeral created by Sprouse's father, Douglas Sprouse.

On September 12, 2024, Dante Sprouse also known as Dee to family and friends was killed by a senseless act of violence.Dante was an admirable young man with aspirations and dreams….

Sprouse's friends penned eulogies to him on social media.

"I will miss you until the end of time little cuzzo!!!," Kayla Sprouse posted on Facebook. "That beautiful smile that took up your whole face, that laugh… man your laugh is something I keep replaying in my head over and over again and I pray I never stop remembering it."

Others pointed out how he cared for them.

Funeral details were not immediately available on Sunday, Sept. 15. Click here to donate to his family's campaign.

